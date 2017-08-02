Stateside 8.2.2017

Today on Stateside, a Michigan health insurer says premiums will rise sharply if the White House pulls cost-sharing subsidies. And, we learn about Michigan's historic Goose Lake – a music festival that was once hailed as "Michigan's Woodstock."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Michigan health insurer says premiums will rise if White House pulls cost-sharing subsidies
- How "good" must a job be for a company to qualify for new business tax incentives?
- New UM study shows potential for customizing treatment for advanced cancer
- Goose Lake: The music festival that didn't lay the golden egg
- FCC rules changes could lead to even less media coverage of rural areas