Stateside 8.24.2017

Fake polls are a thing, so how can you tell the difference? That answer comes today on Stateside. Also today, farmers explain why the local food movement makes it a "great time" for young people to go into agriculture. And, we learn why cyclists and swimmers will be towing a piano from Flint to Mackinac Island this weekend.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Howes: Chinese automaker wants to buy Fiat Chrysler, global credibility
- To benefit Flint students, cyclists and swimmers tow piano to Mackinac Island
- UM turns 200 this weekend, 80 years after celebrating its 100th birthday
- Farmers say local food movement makes it a "great time" for young people to go into agriculture
- At the Incubator Kitchen, entrepreneurs can test food business without risking life savings
- Fake polls are a thing, so how can you tell the difference?