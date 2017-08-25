Stateside 8.25.2017

Today on Stateside, an expert explains what doesn't add up about Major League Soccer's business model. And, we hear from the editor of a new neighborhood guidebook that gathers stories from voices around Detroit.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Even as home values return to normal, Prop A keeps towns and cities strapped for cash
- The nuclear industry blames government for no permanent way to store nuclear waste
- Artisans of Michigan: Zimnicki Guitars
- Neighborhood guidebook gathers stories from voices around Detroit
- Expert says something about Major League Soccer business model doesn't add up