Stateside 8.28.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how Michiganders are helping with hurricane relief in Texas. We also learn about our state's history at the forefront of extremist movements. And, Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon returns to the show to bring us his first predictions for college football season.
- How Michiganders are helping with hurricane relief - and what you can do
- Michigan issuing new driver's licenses to comply with federal law
- Bacon: MSU needs to "stay out of trouble" off the field, Western is "a porcupine in a balloon"
- MSU grad expands little free library concept to include basic hygiene products
- Michigan Bookmark: "Sharp Blue Search of Flame" captures physical pain, erotic joy
- From the KKK to the Detroit Right Wings: Michigan's history at the forefront of extremist movements