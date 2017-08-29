Stateside 8.29.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear from a filmmaker who wants the U.S. Census Bureau to stop classifying Arab Americans as "white." And, we learn how political consultants are getting into the "fake news" business.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Political consultants are getting into the "fake news" business
- New UM class takes on "fake news" by teaching active reading and fact checking
- Washtenaw Community College students help discover priceless Roman artifacts
- In a changing city, community radio station gives voice to longtime Detroiters
- Film sends note to Census Bureau: Arab Americans are not "white"