Stateside 8.7.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn why incompetence, not fraud, is the likely cause of election irregularities in Michigan. And, we break down what you need to know about perfluorinated chemicals, aka PFCs. We also take a trip to Detroit's new public cricket field, the first one that's opened in the city since the 1970s.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- It's not just Foxconn. The Michigan-China trade relationship is growing.
- Grand Rapids program pairs people across socioeconomic class to address poverty
- Incompetence, not fraud, more likely the cause of election irregularities in Michigan
- In "big win for the community," Detroit's only public cricket field opens
- Medical costs aren't the only thing driving up Michigan's high auto insurance rates
- What you need to know about perfluorinated chemicals, aka PFCs