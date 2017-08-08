Stateside 8.8.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear an official from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources explain which kinds of Asian carp threaten the Great Lakes and what a long-anticipated U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' report means for the fight against the voracious invaders. And, we hear Secretary of State Ruth Johnson explain why new voting machines used for elections in 11 counties today are "better in so many ways."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Report reveals problems with state unemployment insurance software before fraud scandal
- Theater Talk: An attempt to poison the boss, a newsboy strike, and a modern Julius Caesar
- The VA, America's largest integrated health system, turns 96 years old
- New voting machines used in 11 counties today are "better in so many ways," says Secretary of State
- DNR says Army Corps plan to fend off Asian carp "a start" for how to protect Great Lakes