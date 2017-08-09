Stateside 8.9.2017

Are classroom troublemakers a disruption or a warning sign? We discuss that question today on Stateside. We also hear about the time NASA gave Michigan a piece of the moon and it wound up in the governor's garage. And, we break down a recent case of "river rage" on the St. Clair River.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- After fishing boat forces freighters into game of chicken, Great Lakes pilots call for caution
- DNR calls on citizen scientists to report cougars, feral hogs, and other wildlife with new app
- Troy project aims to create walkable downtown amidst urban sprawl
- That time NASA gave Michigan a piece of the moon and it wound up in a garage
- Troublemakers in the classroom: Are they a disruption or a warning sign?