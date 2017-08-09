WUOMFM

Stateside 8.9.2017

By 1 hour ago

Are classroom troublemakers a disruption or a warning sign? We discuss that question today on Stateside. We also hear about the time NASA gave Michigan a piece of the moon and it wound up in the governor's garage. And, we break down a recent case of "river rage" on the St. Clair River.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: 

Tags: 
Stateside