Stateside 9.1.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear LaMarr Monson describe what it feels like to be free 21 years after a wrongful murder conviction. We also learn about an app in development to help teachers fight their own implicit bias in the classroom. And, after disappearing from Michigan, peregrine falcons are making a comeback and nesting on skyscrapers across the state.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Mackinac Bridge closed to vehicles during Labor Day walk as precaution against terrorism
- Artisans of Michigan: Anishinaabe black ash baskets
- Political roundup: Two years after road funding package, "I can't imagine a worse possible outcome."
- App in development helps teachers fight their own implicit bias in the classroom
- After disappearing from Michigan, the world's fastest bird is back and nesting on skyscrapers
- LaMarr Monson: "It's mindblowing" to be free 21 years after wrongful murder conviction