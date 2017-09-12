Stateside 9.12.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear state House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, break down the House of Representatives' legislative priorities for this session. And, we learn why Howell is considered the KKK capital of Michigan.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- House Speaker: Auto insurance rate relief and pension reform among top priorities
- Theater Talk: An exotic dancer's death, a modern French farce, and a one-man show about suicide
- Why is Howell considered the KKK capital of Michigan?
- Chaos and uncertainty in Detroit helped Ilitch family finance new arena
- Quicken Loans spends big on lobbying, reaps legislative reward