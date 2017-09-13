Stateside 9.13.2017

What happens if a mysterious company becomes the Monsanto of marijuana? That answer comes today on Stateside. And, we hear former Governor James Blanchard explain why he supports Gretchen Whitmer for governor.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- In race for governor, Whitmer snags former Gov. Blanchard’s support
- What happens if this mysterious company becomes the Monsanto of marijuana?
- The rise of elevator Muzak began with this Michigan inventor
- National Theatre of Ghana to perform Tennessee Williams across Southeast Michigan
- Father who lost his son to suicide says mental health education crucial for schools