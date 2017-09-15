Stateside 9.15.17

Today on Stateside, we hear from a Republican Congressman who voted against cutting the EPA budget by 25 percent. Plus, we get some commentary on the Michigan Legislature's move to allow unlimited amounts of dark money for election campaigns.
- Rep. Upton: Cutting EPA budget would have been catastrophic for Great Lakes
- Howes: Detroit offers a mixed bag for Amazon HQ2
- Lower surveillance costs means Big Brother can now watch closer than ever
- Artisans of Michigan: Tin Angry Men
- Political roundup: Bipartisan panel criticizes new rules that codify unlimited “dark money”
- Abdul El-Sayed on listening tour: "We need to understand what's not working in government"