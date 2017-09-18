Stateside 9.18.2017

Today on Stateside, U.S. Rep. Sander Levin says the White House is gutting funding for programs that help people sign up for health care. And Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon explains why the red zone was kryptonite for the Wolverine offense this weekend.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Congressman: White House guts funding for programs that help people sign up for health care
- Bacon: Why the red zone was kryptonite for the Wolverine offense this weekend
- Ken Burns' new Vietnam War documentary series to shed light on today's "disunity"
- Laughter is critical to maintaining a healthy mind
- Employers are recruiting graduates of a Michigan prison's job training program