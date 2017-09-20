Stateside 9.20.2017

Governor Snyder signed legislation into law today that could greatly increase corporate and special interest spending on political campaigns. Today on Stateside, a watchdog says the new law will make it harder to trace political donations. And, now that China plans to ban cars powered by fossil fuels, where does that leave American manufacturers?
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Watchdog: New campaign finance law makes it harder to trace political donations
- China plans to ban cars powered by fossil fuels. Where does that leave American manufacturers?
- Ypsilanti inching toward negotiations for major housing and retail development
- Michigan once traded turkeys to Canada to replenish moose population in U.P.
- Wayne County may have national model for prosecuting crimes against LGBTQ community