Stateside 9.21.2017

Stateside for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Today on Stateside, a diver shares what it's like to photograph Great Lakes shipwrecks. And, a conservation biologist explains why killing coyotes is an impractical, unethical, and not always successful way to keep livestock safe. We also hear how education, business, and labor leaders are teaming up to help kids find pathways to technical careers.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: