Stateside 9.21.2017

Today on Stateside, a diver shares what it's like to photograph Great Lakes shipwrecks. And, a conservation biologist explains why killing coyotes is an impractical, unethical, and not always successful way to keep livestock safe. We also hear how education, business, and labor leaders are teaming up to help kids find pathways to technical careers.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Great Lakes to wait another 8 years for Asian carp fix
- Howes: There's a certain peril to luring jobs to Michigan with public incentives
- Diver shares what it's like to photograph Great Lakes shipwrecks
- How building an outdoor ice rink led to a new way to produce cheap, clean power
- Killing coyotes: The impractical, unethical, and not always successful way to keep livestock safe
- Education, business, labor leaders team up to help kids find pathways to technical careers