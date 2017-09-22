Stateside 9.22.2017

Stateside for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

Today on Stateside, Senator Gary Peters calls the latest ACA repeal attempt "worse than the last," and we hear why Flint charges against the director of the Department of Health and Human Services may seriously inhibit state government decision making. We also learn ICE raids increased across the state this week, and why natural disasters in certain countries prompt more immigration to the United States. And, we head into the weekend cheering whiskey made from beer.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: