Stateside 9.26.2017

Today on Stateside we discuss what white people can do about racism in America and we hear how a new package of bills could mean big cuts to Michigan's high auto insurance premiums.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- New package of bills could mean big cuts to high auto insurance premiums in Michigan
- Theater Talk: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sweeney Todd, and Songs for a New World
- University Musical Society heralds new era of socially conscious theater in Ann Arbor
- What can white people do about racism in America?