Stateside 9.27.2017

Today, the federal Education Department rolls back an Obama-era guideline on campus sexual assault, opening fresh debate over how schools handle the problem.
Plus, the fallout over the director of the Michigan State Police sharing a Facebook post calling NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "degenerates."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Civil rights attorney: Universities lack due process in sexual assault policies
- Beating the odds or fraud? It’s really hard to find out if someone’s gaming the Michigan Lottery
- Positively nutty: The peculiar history of Michigan’s squirrels
- First black state trooper: MSP director’s stance on NFL protests doesn’t help diversity efforts
- "DREAMer" weighs in on the stress of being in the political crosshairs