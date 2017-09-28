Stateside 9.28.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn Toledo water is safe to drink despite bacteria blooms, "but we're not out of the woods yet." And, campus sexual assault researchers say the focus on due process comes at victims' expense.
- Despite bacteria blooms, Toledo water is safe to drink, "but we're not out of the woods yet"
- Dear Mr. Bezos, here's why you should choose Detroit for Amazon's next HQ
- Kalamazoo duo Gifts or Creatures blend Americana with stories inspired by history of Upper Midwest
- Bacon: With scandal, MSU, UM basketball fans should look at second-place trophies more fondly
- Campus sexual assault researchers: Focus on due process comes at victims' expense