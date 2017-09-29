Stateside 9.29.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how design in Detroit's neighborhoods can involve the people, and why the world would keep warming even if we stopped emitting greenhouse gases. And, State Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, explains why he's running for governor in 2018.
- Political roundup: Legislators stripping control from local government
- How design in Detroit neighborhoods can involve the people
- Why the world would keep warming even if we stopped emitting greenhouse gases
- "I stand on principle," says Republican candidate for governor Patrick Colbeck
- Theatrical ode to Detroit autoworkers makes its Michigan debut