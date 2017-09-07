Stateside 9.7.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear about a bitter brotherly feud, and how Kellogg's Corn Flakes reimagined American breakfast. And, we learn about Detroit's "Femology," a collaborative space tailored to businesswomen.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Ambassador Bridge company clears major hurdle with new permits to build replacement bridge
- Howes: House bill "revolutionary" in paving the way for more self-driving cars
- A bitter brotherly feud, and how Kellogg's Corn Flakes reimagined American breakfast
- Detroit's "Femology" offers a collaborative space tailored to businesswomen
- In ongoing NAFTA re-negotiations, Canada demands rollback of states' right-to-work laws
- Why are so many of Michigan's vineyards located on the coast?