Stateside 9.8.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn about the racist history of Albert Cobo, and the complicated push to rid Detroit of his name. We also hear how one school district looks beyond standardized tests toward real world "flexible learning." And, we learn why conservations are asking urbanites to help lure bat populations to cities.
- The racist history of Albert Cobo, and the complicated push to rid Detroit of his name
- Cheers! Mad scientist at Grand Rapids speakeasy SideBar
- Political roundup: With Flint legal bills at $15 million and rising, why isn't there a cap?
- Gordie Howe Bridge point person says new Ambassador Bridge permit changes nothing
- As bat populations decline, conservationists urge urbanites to welcome new nocturnal neighbors
- Report: Michigan schools should focus on creativity, leave rote tasks to robots
- How one school district looks beyond standardized tests toward real world "flexible learning"