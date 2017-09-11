Stateside 9.8.2017

WUOMFM

Today on Stateside, we learn about the racist history of Albert Cobo, and the complicated push to rid Detroit of his name. We also hear how one school district looks beyond standardized tests toward real world "flexible learning." And, we learn why conservations are asking urbanites to help lure bat populations to cities.

