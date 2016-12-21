Stevie Wonder Avenue is made offical in Detroit

Detroit music legend Stevie Wonder has a street officially named after him.

Stevie Wonder Avenue is on a stretch of Milwaukee Street near Woodward Avenue in Detroit's New Center Area neighborhood. It's only about a mile from Hitsville U.S.A. where Motown Records once operated.

Wonder said he's excited for the expansion of the Motown Museum.

"I think it’s wonderful, the expansion, and the exciting thing as well is that it will be accessible so that everyone can enjoy the museum," Wonder said. "There will be new ways of hearing for people who can’t see, so that they will still get the information, so it’s just a great thing.”

Wonder said he is excited to witness Detroit’s progress continue.

"As the city goes through its growth and expansion, it is only appropriate for that to happen to a jewel,” he added, “and so much that has made, or been a part of Detroit’s legacy as Motown.”

Wonder was also given the key to the city by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for his contributions not only to the city's musical landscape, but to the entire world's as well.