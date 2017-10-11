Still unclear who paid for Ypsi officials trip to China

Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds last night explained to city council what she knew about who funded her recent trip to China.

Edmonds and three other city officials traveled to China at the end of last month.

There are ethical concerns that the developer of an Ypsilanti housing project may have provided money to pay for the trip, possibly using a Wayne State Student Group as a pass-through for the money.

Edmonds said she got a Linked-In message from a member of a Wayne state student group that offered to pay for the trip. In a letter the group offered four "scholarships" to the officials.

The message said at least some of the money came from a company owned by the developer.

But Edmonds said she didn’t see that message until she returned from the trip.

Brian Robb is a Ypsilanti City Council member.

"I think the biggest thing we have to understand is, where did the money originate, and where the money ended up. I think that answers everything," Robb said.

City council members didn’t raise questions about the trip’s funding until after it happened.

The city may hire a private law firm to investigate.