WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

The story of Company K: Native Americans from Michigan who saw tough action in the Civil War

By 8 minutes ago
  • Members of Company K rest under a tree in 1864. On May 9, 1864, the First MI Sharpshooters, including Company K, were heavily engaged at the Ni River, and casualties were evacuated to Fredericksburg.
    Members of Company K rest under a tree in 1864. On May 9, 1864, the First MI Sharpshooters, including Company K, were heavily engaged at the Ni River, and casualties were evacuated to Fredericksburg.
    Courtesy of the Michigan History Center

Thousands of Michiganders fought for the Union during the American Civil War, but one group of soldiers in particular stood out: Company K of the First Michigan Sharpshooters.

To tell the story of this special group, the Michigan History Center's Steve Ostrander and Eric Hemenway, director of archives and records for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, joined host Cynthia Canty on Wednesday for Stateside's weekly history lesson.

Company K was made up of 139 enlisted Anishnaabe men and one officer from the lower and upper peninsulas. The company tried to muster at the beginning of the Civil War and were denied, Hemenway said.

"There were a lot of stereotypes that natives were barbaric, bloodthirsty and couldn't be controlled in battle, therefore they weren't wanted," he said.

Leftover hard feelings from the War of 1812 didn't help either, Hemenway added. The ancestors of many members of Company K fought against the United States in that conflict.

 

But by 1863, as the Union forces suffered mounting losses, the Army reversed its stance and decided to allow native peoples to enter the armed forces. The Anishnaabe in the First Michigan Sharpshooters were much better marksmen than their white comrades and used unconventional tactics for the era learned from their ancestors, Ostrander said.

The company would go on to fight in several majors battles. Listen to the full conversation above to hear more.

This segment is produced in partnership with the Michigan History Center.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan history
civil war
native americans
Anishnaabek

Related Content

Until the 1970s, margarine smuggling was widespread along the Wisconsin border

By Aug 16, 2017
slab of butter frying in a pan.
George Brett / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

In the mid-20th century, there was a smuggling ring running between western Upper Peninsula and people in Wisconsin. It didn’t involve whisky, or gun-running, but rather a substitute for butter.

Rachel Clarke with the Michigan History Center says there was demand in Wisconsin for margarine, which was illegal in the badger state, but was still for sale in stores in Michigan.

That time NASA gave Michigan a piece of the moon and it wound up in a garage

By Aug 9, 2017
plaque with michigan flag
Courtesy of the Michigan History Center

The federal government may have orchestrated the United State's history-making voyage to the moon in 1969, but the states weren't left out entirely. The crew of Apollo 11 took all 50 state flags along for the ride, and then returned each flag to its owner with an added gift: a moon rock.

Michigan’s moon rock was given to Governor William Milliken, and it sat in his garage for years afterward. Then, in the late 1980s, Milliken's family delivered it to the Michigan History Center, where it's now on exhibit. 

Goose Lake: The music festival that didn’t lay the golden egg

By Aug 2, 2017
State Police records, RG 90-240, housed in the Archives of Michigan

It was nearly fifty years ago when Michigan music lovers attended a Woodstock-like music festival in south-central Michigan. But not everyone was happy about it.

The Michigan History Center’s Mark Harvey joined Stateside today dig into the story surrounding the Goose Lake Music Festival.