WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Strict Disciplinary Academies attempt to break the “school to prison pipeline”

By 1 hour ago
  • Empty classroom
    “Every student has a right to education, but there’s also that balancing act with keeping the other students safe," Superintendent Kate said about the need for the academies.
    Brad Wilson / FLICKR - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

What happens to a school's biggest so-called troublemakers when they get lengthy suspensions or are kicked out altogether? Where can they go?

One place is Lighthouse Academy in Kent County. It's mission statement: "Creating hope through academic success in spite of life's storms."

Lighthouse Academy is one of nine Michigan charter schools that are Strict Disciplinary Academies (SDAs). They're designed to help rehabilitate students who are getting in trouble and struggling in the traditional school setting.

Lighthouse Academy Superintendent Heidi Kate joined Stateside to discuss the academy, which just saw its 200th high school student graduate.

“We do a lot of therapeutic services and life skills and job skills programming along with the academic education to give them a diploma that they earn,” Kate said.

With small class sizes and an approach that tackles deep issues, Kate said that the staff at the academy “become like a secondary family to them.”

“To me, it’s turning around that cycle so we not only don’t feed that school to prison pipeline, which these kids I think are at the greatest risk for, but hopefully we break that generational cycle so that we have successful students and adults in the future for our community,” Kate said.

Listen above for the full conversation.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
strict disciplinary academies
alternative education
K-12

Related Content

How Michigan can do better to prepare black students for college

By Apr 5, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan: We are failing black college students. We can do better.

That's the warning from Kim Trent, a member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors. She laid out her concerns in a piece for MichiganFuture.org where she's a policy associate. It's titled "How Michigan fails black college students."

The partnership model that could keep failing schools open

By Mar 9, 2017

The state says 38 schools with persistently low test scores might not have to close by the end of the year. At least, not yet. These schools now have 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan using what the state calls a "partnership" model. We wanted to know a little bit more about what that partnership strategy might entail, so we took a trip to Dearborn to find out. 

Why we’re burning out our young teachers, and how to relight the fire

By Oct 26, 2017
U.S. Army Garrison Red Cloud / FLICKR - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

How do we keep eager young teachers eager? And keep them in the profession?

The future of our children’s education rests on that answer. One big way to keep young teachers working is to prevent burnout.