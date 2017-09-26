Strike against Canadian GM plants has ripple effect on U.S. jobs

Roughly 2,700 General Motors union members walked off the job nine days ago at the CAMI Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario plant, which assembles GM's best-selling crossover, the Chevy Equinox.

The strike is now affecting jobs in the U.S.

Engines for the Equinox are made in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and also in Flint, so now there are layoffs at those two plants. GM wouldn't say how many.

The automaker resumed talks with the Canadian union Sunday. The sticking point is the union's demand that GM make a long-term commitment to jobs at the Ingersoll factory.

The automaker recently moved about 600 jobs from the CAMI Plant to Mexico.