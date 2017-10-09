WUOMFM

Study: Infotainment systems place too many demands on drivers

By 7 minutes ago

Many infotainment systems are placing very high demands on drivers, according to new research. 

Of 30 infotainment systems tested, virtually all broke the two second rule for many tasks, meaning don't take your eyes off the road more than two seconds to fiddle with the radio or navigation system. Some tasks took drivers more than 40 seconds.  Gary Bubar is with AAA.  He says the message for drivers is clear.

"Use your common sense," he says.  "Understand that just because the systems are there we don't need to use them while we're driving."

And for car companies, the message is also clear.  Bubar says car companies need to do a better job reducing demands on drivers so they don't get in accidents because they're distracted.

Tags: 
distracted drivers
cell phone
infotainment systems

