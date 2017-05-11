WUOMFM

Superfund sites in Michigan wait and see after conflicting plans from EPA, President

By 28 minutes ago

The fence around the old Velsicol Chemical Plant site in St. Louis, Michigan.
Credit Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump's proposed budget calls for cutting money for cleaning up Superfund sites by a third. 

But the EPA's new head, Scott Pruitt, has told employees that he's going to make Superfund cleanups a priority.

Activists fighting for the cleanup of a Superfund site along the Pine River in St. Louis, Michigan hope Pruitt will get some more money so he can keep the promise.  It's one of the most polluted Superfund sites in the state.

Jane Keon is with the Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force. "I hope it translates into more money," says Keon. "We are desperate for money from Washington, D.C."

Keon says she's choosing to see Pruitt's statements on the importance of the Superfund program in a positive light. 

"Our Michigan congresspeople in Washington D.C. have assured us they are not going to agree to that (cutting funding)," says Keon. "In fact, they're going to push for more money in the Superfund part of EPA."

Toxic chemicals are leaking from a closed chemical factory near the Pine River. 

You can read more about what's going on (or rather, what's not going on) in St. Louis here.

Keon says a contractor could start on a cleanup immediately, but so far, no one has approved the money to clean it up.

There are 64 other Superfund sites in Michigan. 

 

Tags: 
St. Louis
superfund
Dioxane plume

Related Content

As St. Louis moves toward a new drinking water source, questions raised about the Pine River

By Mar 10, 2015
The old Velsicol chemical plant site from across the Pine River.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The City of St. Louis, Michigan needs a new water system. That’s because pollution from the old Velsicol Chemical plant is leaking into St. Louis’ water supply

They’re planning to get that water upriver from the city of Alma.

What's the fate of one of the largest pollution cleanup projects in Michigan?

By Jan 26, 2017
The sites of the Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis Michigan.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

 

There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up. The pollution left behind in one town in the middle of Michigan is particularly bad. The Velsicol Chemical Company (known as Michigan Chemical up until 1976) produced a lot of toxic chemicals in St. Louis, Michigan.

 

EPA to conduct primary investigation into 1,4-dioxane plume in Ann Arbor, Scio Township

By Feb 3, 2017
Scio Residents for Safe Water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will begin an examination into the Gelman 1,4-dioxane plume spreading through the groundwater of Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The EPA will determine if the pollution qualifies for federal Superfund cleanup.

Yesterday, Scio Township, which borders Ann Arbor to the west, joined the existing lawsuit against the polluter as a plaintiff. Scio Township joins the city of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County and the Huron Valley Watershed Council in the lawsuit. 

Kalamazoo mayor blasts EPA's Superfund cleanup plan

By Apr 23, 2013
EPA / Google

Kalamazoo officials say they're not happy about a federal plan for dealing with contaminated soil in the city's Edison neighborhood.

The site is part of an 80-mile-long area included in the Superfund cleanup program. Paper mills that occupied the site for a century left behind 1.5 million yards of soil tainted with toxic PCBs, some of which are already in a local landfill.

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed spending $36 million to dig up more soil, add it to the landfill and cover it.

MLive.com's Emily Monacelli covered a public meeting held on the cleanup plan last night. Kalamazoo's Mayor, Bobby Hopewell, says the EPA's plan isn't enough:

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell told the crowd the Kalamazoo City Commission would stand behind them and protect them. The waste doesn't belong in a neighborhood, he said.

"The bottom line is we stopped them once and we're going to stop them again," Hopewell said of the EPA, referencing a past plan to dump PCB-laden soil from Plainwell on the Allied site. 

"This is unacceptable," Hopewell said. "It's poison in the middle of the neighborhood. It's unacceptable."

Public Services Director Bruce Merchant says more should be done to protect an aquifer beneath the site that supplies 40 percent of the city's drinking water.

The EPA says removing all contaminated soil and taking it to another landfill would cost $336 million.