WUOMFM

Superintendent search update to come at school board meeting

By 4 seconds ago
  • Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

A special board meeting has been scheduled to give updates in the Detroit Public Schools Community District's search for a new superintendent.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at district offices in the Fisher Building.

Interviews have been held with superintendent candidates Nikolai Vitti of Florida's Duval County schools and River Rouge Superintendent Derrick Coleman.

The 46,000-student Detroit district is being run by interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather. The district has been under state oversight for the last eight years.

Tags: 
detroit public schools
Detroit School Board
detroit public schools community district

Related Content

Detroit schools superintendent search enters final phase, but not without controversy

By Mar 27, 2017
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is searching for its first permanent superintendent.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Finalists vying for the job of Detroit schools’ superintendent will start the public interview process this week, but some people think the best candidate isn’t in the running.

Choosing a new superintendent is the first major task for Detroit’s newly-elected school board, which just took power in January after years of state control. But the process has already become messy and controversial.

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.