WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham City, and now Cyborg has Detroit

By 9 minutes ago
  • D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.
  • The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.
  • The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.
  • The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    The city of Detroit plays a big role in the world of D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Art by Allan Jefferson, colors by Scott Hanna
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.
  • Cyborg Rebirth, Issue #1. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Cyborg Rebirth, Issue #1. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.
  • D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    D.C. Comics superhero Cyborg. Cover art by Will Conrad, colors Ivan Nunes
    Courtesy of John Semper Jr.

In the D.C. Comics universe, Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham, and now Cyborg has Detroit.

When D.C. rebooted its universe a few years ago, the superhero Cyborg got a promotion. He joined Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as part of the Justice League and has become a higher-profile character. 

The powers that be at D.C. Comics called on John Semper Jr., a veteran writer of numerous animated T.V. shows, to write this new version of Cyborg. He had never written for a comic book before, but as he said, it's just a different form of storytelling.

Semper joined Stateside to talk about how he decided to make Cyborg's home in Detroit a focus of the story and how he explores the "human" story of a black superhero living in the Motor City. 

So, who is Cyborg? 

"[Victor Stone] is a character who, because of a trauma that occurred in his life, is now part cybernetic, part human," Semper said. "And he's not quite sure how much of which half of that is really him. On a personal level, he's a character who's questioning whether or not he's still human and still has a soul and on a superhero level, he's a guy who's got amazing powers because of his cybernetic abilities ... so he's a pretty fascinating, complicated character." 

In recent years, the comic book industry has worked on bringing more diversity and different voices to its pages. Semper said the timing is right for this character, who was one of the first high-profile African-American superheroes when he was created back in 1980.

One of the changes Semper wanted to make to the character was to make sure the city and the environment that Cyborg lives in is a big part of the story.

"Superman does have Metropolis, and Batman does has Gotham City. Cyborg really had nothing," Semper said. "He had Star Labs, which was just a building. And that was really his home base and I thought, well, that's very strange, because you've got a black character in a major metropolitan city that has a huge black population and it would make sense that that should be a bigger factor in his life. Since he grew up in Detroit ... the city helped to shape who he is and what his whole approach to his life should be. So let's explore that more."

Listen to the full interview above to hear about how Semper connects the city of Detroit to the character, how he uses tools like Google Maps to help paint the picture of the Motor City and about Cyborg's future on the big screen.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
comic books
Detroit
diversity
superheroes

Related Content

Dearborn comic-con goes beyond “what’s it like to be a woman in comics?”

By Oct 19, 2016
Courtesy of Chelsea Liddy

Kicking open the door to "the boy's club,” and bringing opportunities to women who want to make their mark on the comic book and gaming world: that's the mission of ComiqueCon.

It’s a comic book convention specifically for women who create comics. And it's happening Oct. 22 in Dearborn at the Arab American National Museum.

Motor City Comic Con: Nerd culture and the making of a Power Ranger villain

By May 17, 2016
2016 Motor City Comic Con
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

Thousands of fans of all kinds traveled to Novi over the weekend for the 27th annual Motor City Comic Con. The Suburban Convention Showplace was full of fans who were dressed to impress. There was no shortage of variety when it came to the character costumes. Super heroes, super villains, movie, TV, and video game characters. If there's a character with a fanbase, chances are there was someone dressed up like them.

Comic convention highlights work of independent comic book artists of color

By Sep 14, 2015
Courtesy of Maia Williams / https://www.facebook.com/MidwestEthnicConventionforComicsandArts?fref=nf

There's a comic convention happening this weekend in Detroit that will spotlight artists and writers of color, and women.

"MECCAcon: the Midwest Ethnic Convention for Comics and Arts" runs September 18-19 . The two-day event is the brainchild of organizer Maia "Crown" Williams.

"I feel like diversity is very important for our city to succeed and progress.... You can draw and create many black characters in mainstream comics ... but are you paying people of color to create them, to write them."