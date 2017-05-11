WUOMFM
Supporters of the state infrastructure fund say we're in a crisis

  • Cracked and broken roads
    Michigan's roads need work, but funding remains a problem.
Roads, bridges, sewer lines, water systems and all the other infrastructure in the state is, by multiple assessments, in trouble in Michigan.

Two studies say the state needs to spend $4 billion a year. The governor wants at least $1.2 billion a year more to get infrastructure back into decent shape.

None of that has happened.

The governor established a temporary solution called the Michigan Infrastructure Fund. He included $20 million in his budget for that fund, but the Legislature is not interested in putting any money into it.

Stateside spoke with Mike Nystrom, executive vice-president of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association. The association represents contractors in the state of Michigan and is leading an effort called Fix MI State. Nystrom’s group urges state officials to commit to funding Michigan’s infrastructure. 

