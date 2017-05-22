WUOMFM

Supreme Court declines to hear two Michigan appeals cases

    The Supreme Court declined to hear two appeals cases from Michigan, leaving in place the lower courts' decisions.
The Supreme Court of the United States announced a number of orders Monday, including the rejection of two Michigan appeals cases.

The justices left in place an appeals court ruling that said federal mug shots don't have to be released to the press under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The ruling last July from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals covers Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The U.S. Marshals Service already refuses to release booking photos in other states due to policy or rulings from other courts.

The lawsuit was filed by the Detroit Free Press and joined by other media organizations, including the Associated Press.

The Court also rejected a challenge by businesses seeking more than $1 billion in tax refunds from Michigan.

The justices turned away an appeal of Michigan court rulings that upheld changes the state made to the way business taxes are assessed. The companies that filed the suit include IBM, Goodyear, Proctor & Gamble and others. The businesses said they were being treated unfairly because the state retroactively changed its tax laws, and argued that the laws are unconstitutional and violate the Multistate Tax Compact.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a measure into law in 2014 that affected business taxes back to 2008. The law was upheld by a Michigan appeals court.

