WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Table Setters: Sit down with someone of a different race, have a meal, and listen

By 1 hour ago

Too often people have a hard time talking about race. White people don’t understand black people. Black people just shake their heads at the behavior of white people. It’s rare that they’ll actually sit down and talk about it.

It's not that white people and black people don't talk. But they rarely talk about race. 

Marvin Wadlow Jr. and Matthew Schmitt organized an effort called the Table Setters to help facilitate that conversation. They joined Stateside today.

Marvin Wadlow (right) and Matthew Schmitt organized an effort called The Table Setters to help facilitate conversations about race.
Credit TheTableSetters.org

It started when Wadlow and Schmitt were working at a non-profit ministry together in Hollywood to help the homeless population there.  

"We recognized that there was a need to sit at a table," Schmitt said. "A table is an equalizer. A table is a place where everyone is on the same level, literally... a table is where you share a meal and break bread. Coming from a Christian background, there's a lot of tables throughout scripture and we really believe that being at diverse tables and being able to sit with people who don't look like you and have respect, is really the heart of what all reconciliation work is."

The idea of race and race relations is not a new concept, but the Table Setters are hoping people will find commonality when they sit down with each other.

"A table is an equalizer. A table is a place where everyone is on the same level, literally..."

"This issue of race has been going on since African-Americans were stolen and brought here," Wadlow said. "And just that statement alone gets the room quiet. So what we say is 'Look, we want to break bread with you. I think we have more in common than we have separate.' That tends to get people at least to the table."

The real challenge comes when individuals on both sides come to the table with concerns about talking about race.

"I think a lot of white people are interested in the dialog of, 'What do we say, what do we do? It's so confusing, if we say this, it's wrong, if we say this, it's wrong,'" Wadlow said. "And on the other side of the coin, black people are just like, 'Here we go again.' And they're frustrated and they're tired."

Listen to the full interview to learn why we shouldn't wait for a traumatic news story about race to have these conversations.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
race relations

Related Content

When studying bias, look to skin color, not “race”

By Feb 24, 2017
TS ELLIOTT / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

We've had conversations on this program about race and racial tensions many times. But one scholar said we've got it all wrong. He said we shouldn't be talking about race; that's relatively meaningless. He wants to shift the conversation about bias from "race" to skin color.

Poll finds that blacks, whites differ in opinions of treatment in local courts

By Gabrielle Settles Oct 27, 2016
Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court

Black and white residents of southeast Michigan differ in their perceptions of how people of color are treated in local courts, according to a recent poll commissioned by the Detroit Journalism Cooperative.

About half – 49%– of African-Americans surveyed said blacks were treated worse in the courtrooms, but just 16% of whites agreed. Nearly two-thirds – 64% – of whites said they think blacks are treated the same as whites, but only 40% of African Americans agreed that treatment is similar.

How kids feel racism through the media, and why it’s our job to help them understand

By Aug 29, 2016
Dr. Nia Heard-Garris sits down with Cynthia Canty for an interview on Stateside.
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Whenever there's a story of violence that takes over the news cycle, parents face a challenge: How much do you tell your child? How do you answer your child's questions? Do you wade right into what happened and why? Or do you divert them, and try to give them something different to think about?

For parents of color, these challenges come up with each act of police-related violence on black males, or violence aimed at police officers who are just doing their jobs, such as in Dallas or Baton Rouge.

Dr. Nia Heard-Garris is a pediatrician doing research on the impact racism, and these racially-charged news stories, can have on children.

Can door-to-door conversations between white people about race help?

By Aug 15, 2016
Rebecca Gray

The Next Idea

In an era when it seems much of the country is in a face-off over race, from Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter, how do we talk about race or even change attitudes about race?

The latest contributor to The Next Idea is Rebecca Gray from Michigan United who is trying a new idea in Downriver Wayne County. It's a new race canvass effort. White people talking to white people about race. The strategy is intended to get white voters thinking about race and racism in a good old-fashioned door-to-door approach.

How to talk about racism and unconscious bias

By Jul 8, 2016
Professor Ron Hall: More and more as we get closer to the next century ... we're going to come to a time when you won't be able to look at individuals and differentiate their so-called race based on their hair texture, eye color, skin color."
TS Elliott / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Race is very difficult for people to talk about.

Many white people want to believe we’re in a post-racial society. After all, we have an African-American president.

Many black people note the inequalities that exist, the segregation that exists.

How can Americans begin to have a real discussion about race when we’ve been comfortable in our own beliefs about that subject for so long?