Target recalls Easter egg toys, warns life-threatening if ingested

Target stores voluntarily recalled several potentially dangerous toys on Thursday, just before the Easter weekend.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino toys were included in the nationwide recall. Customers are encouraged to keep those toys away from small children, and can return them to any Target store for a full refund.

If any of the small toys are ingested, they can expand inside a child's body and cause life-threatening intestinal obstructions. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says surgery is required to remove toys from the body, and the objects would not be visible on an x-ray.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.