Teacher pay: Michigan Radio survey uncovers frustration across the state

By 4 hours ago

Close to 60% of survey respondents said they had experienced a pay freeze in the last five years.
Credit Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

We entrust our kids with Michigan's teachers five days a week. Yet most us of probably don't know much  about the way our teachers are paid. The truth might be surprising.

This week, Michigan Radio's Jennifer Guerra is exploring teacher pay in Michigan, and what it means for keeping the best teachers in their classrooms instead of seeing them flee for more lucrative and less stressful jobs elsewhere.

The foundation for her series of reports is a Michigan Radio survey of almost 400 teachers in 118 districts across the state, conducted earlier this year. The conclusions from the survey are complex, but the overall feeling from respondents was negative, Guerra said.

“People were just so upset and frustrated,” she said.

Many teachers said they were particularly disillusioned with frequent pay freezes, Guerra added. Though a traditional system means pay increases over time, a pay freeze could derail that.

“You could be teaching seven years in a district, and be frozen on step one,” she said, referring to starting teachers' pay.

A Look at Teacher Pay in Michigan
school teachers
teacher
teacher shortage
public education

The average teacher salary in Michigan is $61,978. Here's why that number doesn't mean much.

By 15 hours ago
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

Michigan's average teacher salary has dropped for the fifth year in a row, and many districts say they have trouble retaining high quality teachers because of low pay.

So we wanted to know: what's going on with teacher pay in the state?

As a starting point, we have the average teacher salary in Michigan. The state Department of Education puts it at $61,978.

OK, so what does that number really tell us?

New teacher pay stagnant, low in Michigan

By & 15 hours ago
A long table surrounded by red chairs in a school classroom.
BES Photos / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Almost everyone agrees that good teachers are important for our children. However, how those teachers should be compensated can lead to heated debates. Take, for example, the one that just happened over the new teacher retirement system approved in the latest state budget.

Michigan Radio’s Jennifer Guerra is taking an in-depth look at how we go about paying teachers in Michigan and what it means for teacher performance and retention in the state. 