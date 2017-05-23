WUOMFM

Teacher pension system back in Lansing's crosshairs

By 12 minutes ago
  • Inside the Michigan Senate
    The Michigan Senate chamber. Democratic Party leaders will name a replacement tonight for their 20th district candidate.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

A showdown is brewing in Lansing over the fate of teacher retirements. 

Teachers can currently choose between a full 401(k) type plan or a hybrid 401(k) and pension plan.

Many Democrats, like Senator David Knezek oppose the legislation.

“We have example after example after example of why this doesn’t work,” he said. “Why it doesn’t make fiscal sense in the short term. Why it doesn’t make fiscal sense in the long-term. But we are I think leaving out of that conversation is the real impact that it has on people’s lives.”

Knezek said teachers won’t find the new plans generous enough and worries it won’t attract new teachers to the state.

But Republican Representative and bill sponsor Thomas Albert said their plan will attract new teachers.

“[We] have a pretty big, looming teacher shortage right now,” he said. “So the status quo’s not working. The new generation wants mobility, my generation wants mobility, and this is what it gives them.”

Governor Rick Snyder just might be an unlikely friend in the Democrats' corner. Snyder has pushed for the current hybrid plan and has said he wants to keep in place. He said the state’s retirement liabilities are on their way to being paid off by 2038. He’s also expressed concerns about the projected transition costs of a strictly 401(k) plan – the estimated costs range from $2.1 billion to $4.7 billion over five years.

But Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says he will continue talking to the governor.

“It’s negotiating and figuring out where we can land and find a way to give teachers a secure retirement going forward,” he said. “And we don’t agree on all the details – in fact we don’t agree on probably the biggest details but we’re gonna keep working on it.”

Tags: 
teacher retirement

Related Content

Michigan Republicans eyeing teacher retirement benefit reform

By & May 8, 2017

There’s a face off between Governor Rick Snyder and Republican leaders over an issue that’s not even at the top of anyone’s to-do list.

The state Legislature is working away on the state budget and Republicans have been cutting Snyder’s budget proposal. They’re squirreling away money but they haven’t decided what to do with it yet.

Political roundup: The battle over voting rights, and should 401(k)s replace teacher pensions?

By May 5, 2017
people in voting booths
Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Democrats in Lansing are seeking what they call a “Voting Bill of Rights.” That means no-reason absentee voting, early in-person voting, voter registration as late as 15 days before an election, and other things making it easier for people to vote.

Republicans have, in the past, offered bills for stricter voter identification laws.

State Republican Senator unsure of changes to teacher retirement plans

By Dec 1, 2016
Both the Michigan House and Senate introduced identical bills today to address teacher pensions.
Matthileo / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The lame-duck session in Lansing has been quacking along at a fast pace.

Yesterday, a Senate committee approved a bill that would end pensions for incoming new teachers in Michigan. The pensions would be put into market-based 401 (k)-style plans.

Senator Goeff Hansen, R-Hart, who represents the 34th District, which includes Muskegon, joined Stateside to talk about it. Hansen was one of the two Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee, along with Mike Nofs, who voted against the effort.