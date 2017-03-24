WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Ten years ago: Accusations of porn at the Ann Arbor Film Festival led to fight for free speech

By 46 minutes ago
  • Artwork from the 45th Ann Arbor Film Festival by Brooke Keesling, the creator of
    Artwork from the 45th Ann Arbor Film Festival by Brooke Keesling, the creator of "Boobie Girl." "Boobie Girl" was the Academy Award winning film Michigan legislators thought was pornographic.
    Courtesy of Christen Lien

This year marks the ten-year anniversary of a legal case that challenged free speech.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival was accused of showing pornography at its event. The Michigan Legislature withdrew funds to be awarded by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). In response, the Ann Arbor Film Festival, with aid from the ACLU and the National Coalition Against Censorship, sued in federal court.

Christen Lien led that fight against the state of Michigan. She was relatively new to her role as executive director of the Ann Arbor Film Festival at the time.

It started with an article from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy criticizing public funding of the arts. It used some examples of provocative films being shown at the Ann Arbor Film Festival. Some legislators in Lansing read the article and after inspecting the festival's entries, 24 films were declared pornographic by the lawmakers.

However, when films like America's Biggest Dick, a satire about Vice President Dick Cheney, were flagged, it seemed like the politicians hadn't done a lot of research. 

"It was very clear to us when the films were named that they were not watched," Lien said. "The legislators went by titles and synopses, and from that point, had an agenda and called them pornographic."

Funding was revoked based on three guidelines listed on the application for those looking for grants from the MCACA: Films were not allowed to show human feces on religious symbols, could not show a desecration of the American flag, and there could be no sex of any kind.

This was a violation of free speech, Lien said.

With the ACLU, Lien filed a lawsuit.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the case and the objectionable films. You'll also learn how the case was ultimately settled.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
free speech
Ann Arbor Film Festival
ACLU

Related Content

GVSU settles lawsuit over campus free speech

By Virginia Gordan Mar 2, 2017
Grand Valley State University Student Services Building
Demhem / wikimedia

Grand Valley State University has entered into a settlement agreement with two students and a student group that sued the school, claiming unlawful restrictions on free speech on campus.

Under the February 28 agreement, GVSU agreed to adopt a new Grounds and Facility Use Policy and to pay about $11,000 in legal fees and costs.

MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part over racist messages

By Feb 20, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Students at Michigan State University can no longer have message whiteboards mounted on their dorm doors, starting this fall. Misuse of the whiteboards has made them more trouble than they're worth.

Kat Cooper is Director of Communications for Residential Services at MSU.  She says too often, students would scrawl offensive comments on the whiteboards. 

"Racist, sexist, anything in that category. Those have happened. There's been issues with them for a long time," says Cooper. "People write things on them that really aren't not part of our value set at MSU."

Free speech clashes with safe spaces on college campuses

By Jul 1, 2016
Flickr user Brian Turner/Flickr
HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

A group says free speech is threatened on college campuses.

FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, rates colleges and universities based on how they restrict free speech.

Its mission is “to defend and sustain individual rights at America’s colleges and universities.”

That includes protecting freedom of speech, freedom of the press, due process and more.

Shelby Emmett, Legal and Legislative Policy Advocate for FIRE, said she views the group as an “empowerment organization for students.”

After "#StopIslam" chalkings on campus, UM faculty shows support for Muslim community

By Jennifer Calfas Apr 18, 2016
The Michigan Union on the U of M's campus.
Andrew Horne / Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 500 University of Michigan faculty members have come together in solidarity with members of the community affected by anti-Islam chalkings on the school’s campus late last month.

The letter, sent to UM President Mark Schlissel, UM Provost Martha Pollack, and Andrew Martin, dean of the College of Literature, Sciences, and the Arts, and published in The Michigan Daily, emphasized the “urgency of the situation” to develop a more inclusive campus and 