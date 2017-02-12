WUOMFM

Tension in Traverse City as people try to see congressman

  • Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) meeting with constituents during the 2016 campaign
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Traverse City are reminding residents that their new congressman is a public figure but his staff uses space in a private building.

Large groups apparently have been eager to see U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman or his staff in northern Michigan, which could be discouraging others who want access to other businesses.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle  says Bergman's landlord asked sheriff's deputies to address the problem. Lt. Chris Barsheff says 50 to 100 people can't show up and "create issues."

An attorney, Steve Morse, agrees that office space rented with tax dollars in a private building is still private. Members of a group called Indivisible Leelanau have been asked to park in a far corner of the lot.

Co-chair Gwenne Allgaier says they'll continue to demand to see Bergman. She says, "We have a right to be heard."

