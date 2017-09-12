Theater Talk: An exotic dancer’s death, a modern French farce, and a one-man show about suicide

Stateside's conversation with David Kiley, publisher and editor-in-chief of Encore Michigan.

Theater around Michigan this week ranges from a modern French farce to a show about an exotic dancer’s death in Detroit.

To talk about those shows and everything in between, David Kiley of Encore Michigan joined Stateside for today’s rendition of "Theater Talk."

Listen above to hear Kiley’s take on the following productions:

Boeing Boeing, a 60’s comedy performed at The Tipping Point in Northville

Strawberry – What Party?, a treatment of the death of Detroit exotic dancer Tamara Greene, and the alleged party with former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick performed at the Adray Auditorium in Dearborn

Every Brilliant Thing, a “funny,” “poignant,” and “thought-provoking” one-man show about suicide performed at the Arthur Miller Theatre.

You’ll also hear Kiley describe the three big award winners at the 2017 Wilde Awards (Michigan’s version of the Tony Awards).

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

