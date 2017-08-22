Theater Talk: A “magical” outdoor venue, six new Michigan plays, and a trailer park musical

Stateside's conversation with David Kiley, publisher and editor of Encore Michigan.

What’s lighting up stages in Michigan this month?

David Kiley of Encore Michigan joined Stateside today to give his take on productions from professional theater companies around the state.

Listen above to hear Kiley describe the following productions:

Julius Caesar performed by Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company at the Rose Theater at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake, Michigan

New plays by six different Michigan playwrights performed at the second annual Crooked Tree Play Festival in Milan; the Roustabout Theatre Troupe created the festival and Michigan playwright Joseph Zettelmaier organizes it

The Great American Trailer Park Musical performed at The Dio in Pinckney

Rent performed at the Barn Theatre in Augusta

A Night of Stars with Tennessee Williams written by young actor and writer Maxim Vinogradov, performed at the Slipstream Initiative in Ferndale

Kiley also said the 2017 Wilde Awards – Michigan’s version of the Tony Awards – will take place at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

