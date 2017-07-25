Theater Talk: A one-act play, a one-man play and “Oklahoma!”

Stateside’s conversation with David Kiley, publisher and editor of Encore Michigan.

Time to check in on professional theater productions around the state with another round of Theater Talk.

David Kiley from Encore Michigan joined Stateside to highlight the world premiere of a one-act play at Tipping Point Theatre in Northville called Young Americans, a play at the Great Escape theater in Marshall called The Miracle Worker, and a one-man show at Mason Street Warehouse in Saugatuck called Fully Committed.

In Holland, the Hope Summer Repertory Company has A View from the Bridge and in Alpena, Thunder Bay Theater has a performance of Oklahoma!

Kiley also said the Wilde Awards are happening Aug. 28 at the Berman Center in West Bloomfield.

Listen above for Kiley’s review and performance details.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

