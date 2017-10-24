WUOMFM
Theater Talk: Phantom of the Opera sequel, battling suburban parents, and a take on systemic racism

  • actors in god of carnage on stage
    God of Carnage runs through Dec. 16 at The Purple Rose Theatre.
    Sean Carter Photography / Courtesy of the Purple Rose Theatre

Theater happenings around Michigan this week range from a sequel to the Phantom of the Opera to a show about systemic racism.

David Kiley of Encore Michigan joined Stateside to talk about those shows and more.

Listen above to hear his take on the following productions:

The Moth untranslated? Group brings Detroiters together through storytelling in different languages

By Aug 1, 2017
two people standing at a microphone
Courtesy of Relato:Detroit / Facebook

The Metro Detroit area is incredibly culturally diverse. The region is home to more than 30 languages, and in more than 600-thousand homes, a language other than English is spoken at the dinner table.

The group Relato:Detroit wants to bring those immigrant or bilingual speakers into the storytelling fold.

Think tank approaches Detroit’s isolated neighborhoods with solutions from Morocco

By Jun 13, 2017
Drawing of the Islamic Riad, a shared courtyard that will join repaired homes & businesses
Courtesy Ghana ThinkTank's website

Take a Detroit problem. In this case, neighborhoods that have suffered neglect.

Tackle that problem with a solution from a Third World Country, in this case, Morocco.

That's what an innovative effort called the Ghana Think Tank has done. The result is being launched today in Detroit's North End Woodward Community.