Theater Talk: Phantom of the Opera sequel, battling suburban parents, and a take on systemic racism

Theater happenings around Michigan this week range from a sequel to the Phantom of the Opera to a show about systemic racism.
David Kiley of Encore Michigan joined Stateside to talk about those shows and more.
Listen above to hear his take on the following productions:
- Love Never Dies - The Fisher Theatre in Detroit
- Be A Good Little Widow - Open Book Theatre in Trenton
- God of Carnage - The Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea
- Hamlet - The Thunder Bay Theatre in Alpena
- Resisting - Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor
Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
