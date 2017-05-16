Theater Talk: Season of romance with “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” and “Cyrano”

Stateside's conversation with David Kiley from Encore Michigan.

There are plenty of shows to see this time of year from professional theater companies across the state. David Kiley from Encore Michigan joined Stateside to talk about a few of the highlights.

Jukebox musicals are always a fan favorite (especially for Stateside's Cynthia Canty), and a really popular one is coming to the Meadow Brook Theatre in Rochester. Why Do Fools Fall in Love? runs from May 25 - June 18.

"This is a nostalgic trip back to the 1960s featuring one classic girl group number after another," Kiley said.

"The action takes place at a bachelorette party as a group of girlfriends tackle the big subjects of life, commitment, marriage and they reveal some secrets about their own love lives in the course of the show and the story in the show is peppered, obviously, with some of the 60's best-loved tunes."

The Michigan Opera Theatre is showing Cyrano, a classic that tells the story of a man with a large nose who tries to help a more "conventionally handsome" man win the heart of a woman by telling him what to say and how to act. Many will recall the plot from the 1987 film Roxanne, starring Steve Martin and Darryl Hannah.

Cyrano, which is the only opera written by Michigan Opera Theatre's retired artistic director, David DiChiera, runs through May 21.

"DiChiera is a treasure," Kiley said. "He is responsible for opera being in Detroit. He is responsible for the restoration of the Detroit Opera House. And you can't say enough good things about him."

Listen to the full interview to hear about The Ladies Foursome at the Tipping Point Theatre in Northville, and a play called Good People that is being shown at the Open Book Theatre in Wayne County.

Don't forget to check Encore Michigan for dates and times.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)