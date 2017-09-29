WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Theatrical ode to Detroit autoworkers makes its Michigan debut

By 12 minutes ago
  • A new play about Detroit auto workers facing a plant closure is making its Michigan premiere at the Detroit Public Theatre this weekend.
    A new play about Detroit auto workers facing a plant closure is making its Michigan premiere at the Detroit Public Theatre this weekend.
    Chuk Nowak / Courtesy of Detroit Public Theatre

After lots of praise from critics in New York, a play set in Detroit, written by someone from Detroit is coming to Detroit. The play is “Skeleton Crew,” and it’s beginning a four-week run at the Detroit Public Theatre this weekend.

The play “is a peek into the world of the auto industry,” said Dominique Morisseau, the playwright who is originally from Detroit. “This is about a small fictional stamping plant,” one of the last in the city. The play focuses on a group of workers who are threatened by plant closure.

A play with four characters and one set created a challenge for Morisseau, but she worked to amplify the tension in the theater and to “make that space that they’re in have like a ticking time bomb,” she said.

Morisseau, who has many family members who have worked in the auto industry, drew from conversations with her relatives to create the characters in the play.

Bringing “Skeleton Crew” to Detroit offers a new opportunity for the play, but also a new challenge: “Detroit doesn’t let you get it wrong.” And that the workplace troubles depicted in the play are still present in the city could allow the play to be especially poignant in the Motor City.

Listen above for the full conversation.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroit
auto industry
theatre

Related Content

Michigan Opera Theatre and Detroit Tigers take baseball lovers out to the opera

By Jul 27, 2017
班森 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

The Next Idea

Baseball and opera usually don’t end up in the same sentence. But for the next year, they will in Detroit.

Next May, the Michigan Opera Theatre will be producing Daniel Sonenberg’s The Summer King, an opera about Negro League’s baseball player Josh Gibson.

The CEO of the Michigan Opera Theatre Wayne Brown joined Stateside to tell us about a partnership between the Michigan Opera Theatre and the Detroit Tigers, called Take Me Out to the Opera.

Driverless cars show off with an international road trip

By Jul 31, 2017
user cmh2315fl / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two driverless cars traveled some 300 miles today, crossing from Detroit over to Windsor, before making their way back into Michigan and up to Traverse City.

The road trip was part experiment, part advertisement: there's a big auto industry shindig happening in Traverse City right now and Michigan is really trying to cement itself as "the place" to build driverless cars.

So to show off, state and Canadian officials got two auto supply companies to do this test drive.

Both cars were in driverless mode on all the highways, and even underwater in the Detroit Windsor tunnel, says Kirk Steudle, Director of Michigan’s Department of Transportation. Although he says the cars got tripped up a couple of times, like right after the toll booths.

China plans to ban cars powered by fossil fuels. Where does that leave American manufacturers?

By Sep 20, 2017
blue car fueling up at gas pump
Mike Mozart / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

When your biggest customer talks, smart companies listen. For car makers, that customer is China.

So when China recently announced it's preparing to ban vehicles powered by fossil fuels, auto executives around the world quickly took notice.

Russell Padmore, a BBC business reporter, joined Stateside to talk about the future of the auto industry, and he says China’s not alone.