WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

These maps show the early arrival of spring

By 19 minutes ago
  • This animation shows the early arrival of spring in 2017.
    This animation shows the early arrival of spring in 2017.
    USA National Phenology Network, www.usanpn.org

Scientists have known that spring is arriving earlier across the U.S. because of climate change. Now, you can take a look at new maps from the U.S. Geological Survey to see how early spring is arriving where you live.

Jake Weltzin is an ecologist with the USGS, and the executive director of the National Phenology Network.

"The folks down in the southeastern United States, across much of that region, are seeing spring coming as many as three weeks early this year," he says.

In Michigan, early spring warm-ups followed by hard freezes can devastate crops, as cherry farmers experienced in 2012. Weltzin says earlier spring arrival can mean mosquitoes and ticks becoming active earlier, and flowering plants and wildlife can get out of sync.

As the National Phenology Network's website notes:

In 2017, we see very large anomalies in the southeastern United States on the Spring Leaf Index map, where the Index was met up to three weeks earlier than what is typical for these locations. 

The timing of leaf-out, migration, flowering and other seasonal phenomena in many species is closely tied to local weather conditions and broad climatic patterns. The Spring Index maps offered by USA-NPN shed light on plant and animal phenology, based on local weather and climate conditions.

You can take a look at the USGS maps to see how the start of spring this year compares to the historical record.

The Spring Leaf Index Map
Credit USA National Phenology Network, www.usanpn.org

"We’re essentially taking what you would say is a weather service data set and applying a model to that, and the model is the relationship between when early leafing plants flower or leaf out, and relating that to the temperature records," says Weltzin. "So we have a daily time stamp, we run the model and we look at how it varies from the long term average."

He says eventually, they'd like to create forecasts that could show up on your phone: for example, you might get a notification that tick season is starting earlier than usual, so it would be a good idea to break out the long pants for your hike.

Weltzin says they rely on citizen scientists to help them collect data - they call the project Nature's Notebook, and he says anyone can help out.

Tags: 
climate change
spring
weather

Related Content

It’s free-fishing weekend, but anglers be warned: You’re on thin ice

By Feb 17, 2017
Fishing on Lake Michigan.
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It’s supposed to be warm throughout the state of Michigan this weekend. Really warm: highs may breach 60 in the southeast corner of the state, while up in the U.P. temperatures could be in the low 50s.

If you’re looking for a good way to get outdoors and take advantage of our temporarily tropical climate, the state’s Department of Natural Resources has an idea for you:

The summer blast happens to coincide with the state’s winter free fishing weekend, during which angling on Michigan’s lakes, rivers and streams requires no fishing license.

Some EPA, State Dept climate pages changing under Trump administration

By Feb 9, 2017
Posted with permission / EDGI

Shortly after the election, researchers from the U.S. and Canada got together to start backing up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how the Trump Administration is changing federal websites, and they're already finding some changes.

One of the groups heading up this effort is called the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. (You can see EDGI's report on changes to some EPA websites here, and its report on the State Department and Department of Energy here.)

Racing against the clock, UM scientists look for new ways to remove carbon dioxide from atmosphere

By Feb 8, 2017
Huron-Manistee National Forest
Photo courtesy of Joseph O'Brien, USDA Forest Service

According to NASA, 2016 was the warmest year since record-keeping began in 1880. It was the third straight year to break the record for global average temperatures.

Around the world, governments, businesses and individuals are taking steps to reverse this trend. 

Most of these efforts to combat climate change have centered on reducing emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the air, largely by limiting the use of fossil fuels. But what if simply reducing carbon emissions—even reducing them to zero—is not enough? That is the assumption behind a new initiative from the University of Michigan.

Why Midwestern wetlands are especially important for combating climate change

By Feb 7, 2017
Map of wetlands
A. M. Nahlik and M. S. Fennessy/Nature Communications / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

We know a lot about how important wetlands are for filtering water, and controlling floods. A new study documents another big benefit wetlands give us: storing carbon.

Siobhan Fennessy is a biology professor at Kenyon College in Ohio. She says wetlands act like a buffer for climate change.

“Wetlands are really seen now as an ecosystem that can offer us resilience in the face of a changing climate because of their ability to take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," she says.

Michigan web developers and archivists join race to back up federal agency data

By Jan 29, 2017
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

Ann Arbor is joining a "guerrilla archiving" movement.

Librarians, web developers and other volunteers are working fast to save scientific data from federal agency websites.

It’s called Ann Arbor Data Rescue, and it’s part of a larger project that’s springing up around the U.S. and Canada.

They’re doing this in case the Trump Administration changes or removes data.