Thirty years after crash, two reporters say Flight 255 is still impossible to forget

A screenshot of CBS news coverage showing some of the debris still left on Middlebelt Rd. the day after the crash.
Credit SEMCH44 / YOUTUBE

Thirty years ago today, a flight outbound from Detroit Metro Airport on its way to Phoenix never reached its destination. Moments after takeoff, Northwest Flight 255 stalled and crashed onto Middlebelt Road.

The only survivor was four-year-old Cecelia Cichan. Two motorists on Middlebelt Road were also killed. In total, 156 people lost their lives.

National network reporters told the nation about the disaster, but many Michigan journalists were also on the scene after news of the crash broke. Roger Martin was a Detroit News reporter who was one of the first journalists on the scene, and Michigan’s Radio’s Rick Pluta was there as a reporter for United Press International.

Martin said he was in bed reading after watching a Detroit Tiger’s game when he got a call from the Detroit News city desk. He heard about the crash and was off to the airport.

Trying to get to the crash, both reporters recalled traffic on I-94 being at a standstill.

“I pulled onto the shoulder and drove until I got to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy who was … really just stopping [traffic].” Pluta said. “The sheriff’s deputy told me he was driving on 94 when he saw the fireball in the sky.”

Pluta recalls getting to the scene of the crash, where the plane had crashed into the bridge over Middlebelt Road. He says he couldn’t see any human bodies, just pieces of smoldering sheet metal.

The NTSB eventually determined several factors that probably contributed to the crash. Martin says pilot error was definitely a factor, and a warning alert that was supposed to go off didn’t, likely because of a failed breaker.

Martin says the plane was still ascending when it clipped a light post at a rental car agency near the airport, and Pluta says the left wing of the McDonnall Douglass MD-80 also hit the roof of the rental car agency. The plane tilted back and forth in the air before it crashed.

“Can you imagine a plane at take-off literally yawing back-and-forth from 15 to 90 degrees,” Martin said. “Going at like 500 miles an hour.”

Pluta said originally it was thought that Cecilla Cichan’s mother may have shielded the four-year-old from the effects of the crash and saved her life, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“In fact, her family was near her but not on her, and so it seems as if her life was actually saved by a stranger,” Pluta said.

Listen, above, to Stateside’s entire conversation with Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio’s Lansing Bureau Chief, and Roger Martin, now a partner at Martin Waymire, a Lansing-based public relations firm.

plane crash

Related Content

Memorial service for victims of plane crash 65 years ago held in South Haven

By Jun 25, 2015
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Decades after they were laid to rest, a marker has been placed at a mass grave in South Haven for the victims of a plane crash. The grave was only discovered a few weeks ago.

Northwest Airlines flight 2501 crashed in Lake Michigan on June 23, 1950. All 58 aboard people died. At the time, it was the deadliest commercial airline crash in U.S. history.

The wreckage and their bodies were never fully recovered. Human remains washed ashore that whole summer, briefly closing the beaches in South Haven. The remains were buried the next summer in an unmarked mass grave.

New book helps answer questions about a mysterious Lake Michigan plane crash

By Jun 20, 2013
michiganshipwrecks.org

It was 63 years ago when Northwest Flight 2501 took off from La Guardia in New York on a non-stop flight to Minneapolis.

Flight 2501 never made it to its destination. The DC-4 prop liner vanished in a storm over Lake Michigan off the coast of South Haven. The 55 passengers and crew of three were lost.

That crash has become one of the great mysteries of the Great Lakes.

Shipwreck explorer and author Valerie van Heest has joined forces with popular author Clive Cussler, trying to figure out what happened to Flight 2501. Her new book "Fatal Crossing" is out from In-Depth Editions.

Documentary wraps featuring Detroit plane crash survivor

By Aug 31, 2012
Cecelia Cichan shows a tattoo of an airplane she has on her wrist. She speaks about being the sole survivor of the crash of NW flight 255 out of Detroit in a documentary. WDIV aired clips of that documentary.
screen shot / WDIV

Filming has wrapped on a documentary featuring the only survivor of the 1987 plane crash near Detroit.

Twenty-five years after Northwest Flight 255 killed some 150 passengers, Cecelia Cichan is telling her story publicly for the first time.

She was just four years old when she survived the crash that killed her parents and brother. Now she and 13 other lone survivors of commercial crashes are the focus of the film entitled "Sole Survivor."