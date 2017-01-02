WUOMFM

Three separate groups must sign off on plan to close Palisades nuclear plant

By 1 hour ago
  • Mark Savage / Entergy

This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.

The Michigan Public Service Commission sent a letter to Consumers Energy last month with a laundry list of questions about the planned closure.

Consumers sold the plant to Entergy in 2007. Consumers was supposed to keep buying power from Palisades through at least 2022. Entergy has a license to operate the plant through 2031. Last month the two companies announced a business deal that includes closing the plant in October 2018.

The state wants to know how the closure would affect electric customers and the grid’s reliability. They want to know what alternatives were considered, how it’ll affect air pollution emissions, and how Consumers Energy plans to replace the roughly 800-megawatts Palisades generates. That's enough to power roughly 800,000 homes, they said.

The Michigan Public Service Commission did not assign a timeline for Consumers to provide that information. It did however give the company 30 days to file an updated five-year energy forecast. The plan submitted in 2016 does not include the closure of Palisades, a MPSC spokeswoman said.

Besides the MPSC, two other groups will have to sign off before the plant can close.

Entergy has about a week to officially notify the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission it plans to close. The NRC makes sure a plant is safely shut down and radioactivity on site is reduced to certain levels.

The NRC says it generally costs between $300 million and $400 million to decommission a nuclear plant. At last check, in 2014, Entergy reported the trust fund for Palisades had about $384 million.

A third, regional organization has to make sure shutting Palisades down won’t hurt the grid’s reliability. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, is responsible for monitoring and controlling the grid in 15 states and one Canadian province.

Entergy will have to inform MISO of the plan to shut down the plant. Then MISO has less than three months to determine if shutting Palisades down would cause reliability issues.

Tags: 
Palisades Nuclear Plant
michigan public service commission
mpsc
nuclear regulatory commission
NRC
miso
nuclear energy

Related Content

Michigan Public Service Commission to look into planned closure of Palisades nuclear plant

By Virginia Gordan Dec 22, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Public Service Commission wants answers from Consumers Energy about its plan to end its agreement with Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC to buy electricity from the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

The plan would end the power purchase agreement about four years early and result in the permanent closure of the nuclear plant in October, 2018. 

The Commission is initiating a proceeding to make sure customers' energy needs will still be reliably met.

West Michigan Palisades nuclear plant to shut down in 2018

By Dec 8, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Michigan's Palisades nuclear power plant is shutting down.

Entergy Corporation, the owner, made the decision after Consumers Energy, which had been purchasing the electricity from Palisades, ended its contract with Entergy early.

"The contract....is higher than market," says Consumers' Dan Bishop.  "It's more expensive than other sources in the market, so agreeing to end that contract early could save Consumers Energy electric customers as much as $172 million."

Consumers will also pay Entergy $172 million for the early termination of the contract.

In new settlement, regulators won’t propose fine on Palisades nuclear plant over 2011 water leak

By May 17, 2016
Mark Savage / Entergy

Federal regulators will not propose a civil penalty against the owners of the Palisades nuclear plant. That’s after a years-long investigation found Palisades employees “willfully violated” federal rules.