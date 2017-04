Steve Carmody's feature on Stateside.

It’s been three years since Flint’s ill-fated switch to the Flint River as its drinking water source.

It wasn’t just people living in Flint that were hurt by the city’s water crisis.

Businesses in the Vehicle City also suffered.

Michigan Radio’s Steve Carmody spoke with several business owners in Flint about how they handled the water crisis, and the current environment for businesses in the city.

