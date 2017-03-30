WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

In time of racial tension, U of M stages a contemporary look at slavery

By & 49 minutes ago

 


As Timothy Douglas gave his cast some advice before a recent rehearsal, giggles broke out when he mimicked one of the characters. Douglas laughed along with the University of Michigan student actors, who were taking notes from their seats in the campus’s Arthur Miller Theatre.

Soon after, however, he shifted his voice to a more serious register, telling the players to feel out the moment before staging the play’s more comedic lines.

“Don’t force it,” he said, “if it’s not there.”

The set of "Insurrection: Holding History" at the Arthur Miller Theatre. The show opens March 30.
Credit Cass Adair

Douglas’s mix of humor and sincerity is mirrored in the play that he’s directing for University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. As Douglas described it, Insurrection: Holding History is “a very complicated journey,” a story that others have called “Roots meets the Wizard of Oz.”

The play centers around Ron Porter (Aaron Huey), a PhD Candidate in “Slave History” at Columbia University, and his 189-year old Great-Great-Great Grandfather TJ (Eddie Williams), a former slave who is mysteriously still alive. Ron is writing a thesis about Nat Turner, the leader of a violent slave rebellion in 1831, but is stuck. TJ, it turns out, was actually there.

Time travel ensues.

Douglas said the play uses humor to bring to light the “dark history” of slavery. For example, when Ron and TJ’s time travel accidentally kills the plantation owner, there is a “'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead'-type number."

Still, the theatrical sensibility does not sugar-coat the violence of slavery. “Within minutes,” Douglas said, “you’re dealing with a very real confrontation between the maniacal overseer and the slaves while he’s weighing the cotton.”

Douglas has produced Insurrection: Holding History multiple times before. In his experience, the reception of the show can sometimes depend on the demographics of the audience. Some white viewers will hesitate to laugh, which Douglas called a “DNA recognition that we’re still living with this atrocity.” Still, he said, the play “tells a story about family that anyone can relate to.”  

Conversations about race are in the public eye right now, which Douglas anticipated will lead to “a more potent response” to this performance. He can already tell that the students of color who make up the majority of the cast of Insurrection: Holding History are benefiting from the “innate, connected, unbridled joy” of acting in a culturally-specific role.

"At its essence,” Douglas said, “it’s a play about knowing one’s history, that without knowing one’s history, one cannot really self-identify and move forward in a productive way in the world.” Insurrection: Holding History is “not for the meek, but very entertaining and necessary.”

Hear more from director Timothy Douglas, including a clip from the play, above.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

 (Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
University of Michigan
theatre
African-American History

Related Content

Grand Rapids theater company wants to challenge the way we look at racial issues

By Ryan Grimes Mar 24, 2016
A scene from the 2010 production of "LINES"
screenshot / Stephanie Sandberg / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM


A Grand Rapids theater company is on a mission: to produce plays that are written by local playwrights and designed to shine a bright light on social issues.

ADAPT. Theatre Company does just that with their new production, LINES: the lived experience of race 2016.

Six actors play 64 members of the Grand Rapids community. They speak of racial issues that affect people in West Michigan, from gentrification to white privilege, education, religion and justice.

Kickshaw Theatre teaming up with community organizations to tell stories "that really matter"

By Ryan Grimes Feb 4, 2016
flickr user Lee Carson / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Next Idea

A new theater group in Michigan is bringing a fresh approach to funding and producing plays.

It’s called Kickshaw Theatre and its first production, “The Electric Baby,” is at the Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth in Ann Arbor.

Traverse City’s professional theater company stages “familiar stories for adventurous minds"

By Sep 13, 2016
Whiting told us Parallel 45 likes to put on plays that most people have probably at least heard of, so there's a sense of familiarity, then "turn things on their heads and give a new perspective to some of these stories."
Parallel 45 Theatre and Melisa McKolay Photography / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Can the northwest lower peninsula of Michigan support a professional theater group that dares to really challenge its audience? Delivering theater "for the adventurous mind," not comfortable, touristy and familiar?

Turns out, the answer is yes.

Lansing’s first African-American teacher recognized in Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

By Mar 21, 2017
Rick Pluta / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Women's Hall of Fame welcomed its latest group of honorees late last year.

Among the five contemporary honorees was Olivia Letts. She was the first African-American teacher hired by the Lansing School District. She started that job in 1951 and from there, Letts spent her life as an advocate for education, community service and civil rights.